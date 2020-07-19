87 GARFIELD

Amenities

Lots of room in this adorable Inwood colonial! First floor open, L-shaped floor plan with a half bath off the kitchen, lots of storage and access to the back deck. Great for entertaining! Second floor spacious master suite, 3 additional bedrooms with a shared full bath and washer dryer hookups. Unfinished basement with access from the exterior side yard. Interested applicants should visit www.safepropertymanagement.com to complete an application. $35 per adult. Dogs considered on case by case basis, NO CATS.