87 GARFIELD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

87 GARFIELD

87 Garfield Dr · (540) 662-4500
Location

87 Garfield Dr, Berkeley County, WV 25428

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1840 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Lots of room in this adorable Inwood colonial! First floor open, L-shaped floor plan with a half bath off the kitchen, lots of storage and access to the back deck. Great for entertaining! Second floor spacious master suite, 3 additional bedrooms with a shared full bath and washer dryer hookups. Unfinished basement with access from the exterior side yard. Interested applicants should visit www.safepropertymanagement.com to complete an application. $35 per adult. Dogs considered on case by case basis, NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 GARFIELD have any available units?
87 GARFIELD has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 87 GARFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
87 GARFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 GARFIELD pet-friendly?
Yes, 87 GARFIELD is pet friendly.
Does 87 GARFIELD offer parking?
No, 87 GARFIELD does not offer parking.
Does 87 GARFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 GARFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 GARFIELD have a pool?
No, 87 GARFIELD does not have a pool.
Does 87 GARFIELD have accessible units?
No, 87 GARFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 87 GARFIELD have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 GARFIELD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 GARFIELD have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 GARFIELD does not have units with air conditioning.
