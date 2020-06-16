All apartments in Beckley
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

133 East Main Street - A

133 E Main St · (304) 633-3005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

133 E Main St, Beckley, WV 25801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This totally refurbished apartment has great downtown location being beside the YMCA and a very short walk to WVU Tech campus. Rent includes water, sewage, garbage, parking, internet and 24/7 security system camera access. The 1 BR apt offers a functional layout with open shelving and all new appliances. Each pet free apartment is separately metered for newly installed central air and heat. Property has all new onsite coin laundry facility.
Recently renovated 1 BR furnished apartment downtown Beckley beside the YMCA and .3 miles from WVU Tech campus. Enjoy new floors, smart TV, all new kitchen with all new appliances and modern open shelving in the comfort of central heat and air. This pet free property is not hud approved and rent includes internet, 24/7 security camera access, water, sewer, garbage and parking with full access to the on site coin laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 East Main Street - A have any available units?
133 East Main Street - A has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 East Main Street - A have?
Some of 133 East Main Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 East Main Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
133 East Main Street - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 East Main Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 133 East Main Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beckley.
Does 133 East Main Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 133 East Main Street - A does offer parking.
Does 133 East Main Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 East Main Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 East Main Street - A have a pool?
No, 133 East Main Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 133 East Main Street - A have accessible units?
No, 133 East Main Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 133 East Main Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 East Main Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 East Main Street - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 East Main Street - A has units with air conditioning.
