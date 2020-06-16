133 East Main Street - A

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

This totally refurbished apartment has great downtown location being beside the YMCA and a very short walk to WVU Tech campus. Rent includes water, sewage, garbage, parking, internet and 24/7 security system camera access. The 1 BR apt offers a functional layout with open shelving and all new appliances. Each pet free apartment is separately metered for newly installed central air and heat. Property has all new onsite coin laundry facility.

Recently renovated 1 BR furnished apartment downtown Beckley beside the YMCA and .3 miles from WVU Tech campus. Enjoy new floors, smart TV, all new kitchen with all new appliances and modern open shelving in the comfort of central heat and air. This pet free property is not hud approved and rent includes internet, 24/7 security camera access, water, sewer, garbage and parking with full access to the on site coin laundry.