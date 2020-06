Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated microwave range

These townhouses were completely remodeled in early 2020. They feature 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchens feature granite countertops, new refrigerators, new microwaves, and new stoves/ovens. The full bathrooms have a tile shower and new vanities. The half bathrooms (located on the first floor), feature new vanities as well. All new hard flooring throughout. Plenty of off street parking is available.

Other new features include: windows and hot water tanks.