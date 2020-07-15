All apartments in Barbour County
Hyden Greene Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

Hyden Greene Apartments

43 Hyden Dr · (304) 491-7864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

43 Hyden Dr, Barbour County, WV 26416

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two Bedroom · Avail. now

$591

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 967 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
With a laundry facility, picnic area, tot lot, and more, Hyden Greene has something for everyone. This community features 2-bedroom apartments with energy efficient electric appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and extra storage. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Margarita’s Mexican Grill and Cantina, Medallion Chinese, and Blue and Gray Park, 4 minutes from SHOP ‘n SAVE, Phillippi Elementary and Middle Schools, and Alderson Broaddus University, 10 minutes from Phillip Barbour High School, and 30 minutes from Valley Hills Shopping Center, Walmart, and Target.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Hyden Greene home. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE1226736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hyden Greene Apartments have any available units?
Hyden Greene Apartments has a unit available for $591 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Hyden Greene Apartments have?
Some of Hyden Greene Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hyden Greene Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hyden Greene Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hyden Greene Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hyden Greene Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hyden Greene Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hyden Greene Apartments offers parking.
Does Hyden Greene Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hyden Greene Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hyden Greene Apartments have a pool?
No, Hyden Greene Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hyden Greene Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hyden Greene Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hyden Greene Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hyden Greene Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hyden Greene Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hyden Greene Apartments has units with air conditioning.
