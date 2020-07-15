Hyden Greene Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill

With a laundry facility, picnic area, tot lot, and more, Hyden Greene has something for everyone. This community features 2-bedroom apartments with energy efficient electric appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and extra storage. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Margarita’s Mexican Grill and Cantina, Medallion Chinese, and Blue and Gray Park, 4 minutes from SHOP ‘n SAVE, Phillippi Elementary and Middle Schools, and Alderson Broaddus University, 10 minutes from Phillip Barbour High School, and 30 minutes from Valley Hills Shopping Center, Walmart, and Target.

Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Hyden Greene home. Accepts Section 8.



