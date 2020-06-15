All apartments in Athens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

114 Old Hinton Rd. - A

114 Old Hinton Road · (540) 412-8270
Location

114 Old Hinton Road, Athens, WV 24739

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
With a complete kitchen remodel in 2017 and one of our few units with a washer and dryer, as well as a dishwasher, this apartment is one of our finest. Hardwood floors throughout, just a block over from campus, this beautiful apartment offers convenience to the post office, stores and campus. Save gas, walk to class and do your laundry at home! Who needs the frustration of finding a campus parking spot every morning? This very nice 2 Bedroom apartment located 1 block from campus in one of Athens' most coveted neighborhoods. The hardwood floors shine giving this apartment the warm feeling of home. This unit features central heating and air so you will be comfortable all year long. Apartments in this area don't come open very often! Parking spots are usually available just a few steps from the door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

