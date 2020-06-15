114 Old Hinton Rd. - A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

With a complete kitchen remodel in 2017 and one of our few units with a washer and dryer, as well as a dishwasher, this apartment is one of our finest. Hardwood floors throughout, just a block over from campus, this beautiful apartment offers convenience to the post office, stores and campus. Save gas, walk to class and do your laundry at home! Who needs the frustration of finding a campus parking spot every morning? This very nice 2 Bedroom apartment located 1 block from campus in one of Athens' most coveted neighborhoods. The hardwood floors shine giving this apartment the warm feeling of home. This unit features central heating and air so you will be comfortable all year long. Apartments in this area don't come open very often! Parking spots are usually available just a few steps from the door.