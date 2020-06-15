All apartments in Athens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

106 Burch St - 2

106 Burch Street · (540) 412-8270
Location

106 Burch Street, Athens, WV 24739

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Boasting over 700 square feet, this ground floor two bedroom apartment received a major overhaul in 2011. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors that were refinished, living room carpet was replaced, and kitchen and bathroom floors were also replaced in 2011. This spacious apartment features central heat and AC to keep you comfortable all year round, especially with the energy saving windows which were new in February of 2014. Rent includes water/sewer/trash, renter pays electric, gas and any other optional utilities. Unfortunately we cannot make exceptions to our no pets policy.
DO NOT SUBMIT YOUR INFORMATION REQUEST THROUGH HOTPADS, ZILLOW, ETC-you will not receive a reply. Go to concordwv.com and call directly. Walk to class from your new Burch St. Apartment. The large back yard of this property borders campus and makes class just a few steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

