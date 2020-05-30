All apartments in Weyauwega
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement

105 3rd Avenue · (715) 222-5013
Location

105 3rd Avenue, Weyauwega, WI 54983

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a commercial unit perfect for office space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement have any available units?
105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement currently offering any rent specials?
105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement pet-friendly?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weyauwega.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement offer parking?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement does not offer parking.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement have a pool?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement does not have a pool.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement have accessible units?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-Basement does not have units with air conditioning.
