Cast Iron II
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Cast Iron II

655 Village Greenway · (262) 404-6174
Location

655 Village Greenway, West Bend, WI 53090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cast Iron II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
concierge
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
We took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking distance, or join your neighbors on our rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen, firepit, and bocce ball court. Come home to a unique blend of past and present every time you walk through your front door. (Prices listed are the base pricing for the displayed units. Actual prices may vary.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions may apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking included, or heated, underground, parking for $100 a space.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for an additional cost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cast Iron II have any available units?
Cast Iron II has 2 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cast Iron II have?
Some of Cast Iron II's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cast Iron II currently offering any rent specials?
Cast Iron II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cast Iron II pet-friendly?
Yes, Cast Iron II is pet friendly.
Does Cast Iron II offer parking?
Yes, Cast Iron II offers parking.
Does Cast Iron II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cast Iron II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cast Iron II have a pool?
No, Cast Iron II does not have a pool.
Does Cast Iron II have accessible units?
Yes, Cast Iron II has accessible units.
Does Cast Iron II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cast Iron II has units with dishwashers.
Does Cast Iron II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cast Iron II has units with air conditioning.
