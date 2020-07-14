Cast Iron II

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions may apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking included, or heated, underground, parking for $100 a space.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for an additional cost.