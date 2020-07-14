Cast Iron II

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar community garden concierge courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest suite key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking distance, or join your neighbors on our rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen, firepit, and bocce ball court. Come home to a unique blend of past and present every time you walk through your front door. (Prices listed are the base pricing for the displayed units. Actual prices may vary.)