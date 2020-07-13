All apartments in West Bend
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:00 PM

Cast Iron

611 Veterans Ave · (262) 528-6176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

611 Veterans Ave, West Bend, WI 53090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cast Iron.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
package receiving
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
car wash area
community garden
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
We took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking distance, or join your neighbors on our rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen, firepit, and bocce ball court. Come home to a unique blend of past and present every time you walk through your front door. (Prices listed are the base pricing for the displayed units. Actual prices may vary.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions may apply.
Parking Details: Off street parking included, or underground, heated, assigned parking for $100 per space.
Storage Details: Available for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cast Iron have any available units?
Cast Iron has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Cast Iron have?
Some of Cast Iron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cast Iron currently offering any rent specials?
Cast Iron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cast Iron pet-friendly?
Yes, Cast Iron is pet friendly.
Does Cast Iron offer parking?
Yes, Cast Iron offers parking.
Does Cast Iron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cast Iron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cast Iron have a pool?
No, Cast Iron does not have a pool.
Does Cast Iron have accessible units?
Yes, Cast Iron has accessible units.
Does Cast Iron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cast Iron has units with dishwashers.
Does Cast Iron have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cast Iron has units with air conditioning.
