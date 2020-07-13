Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub package receiving pet friendly accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court car wash area community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal smoke-free community

We took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking distance, or join your neighbors on our rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen, firepit, and bocce ball court. Come home to a unique blend of past and present every time you walk through your front door. (Prices listed are the base pricing for the displayed units. Actual prices may vary.)