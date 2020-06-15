All apartments in Webster
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

7341 Fir St E

7341 Fir Street East · (715) 800-3406
Location

7341 Fir Street East, Webster, WI 54893

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This freshly remodeled home located in the heart of Webster, Wisconsin features fresh paint, new vinyl plank flooring, new carpets, new blinds, and new appliances. The master bedroom is extra large and attached to the homes bathroom, and the single garage features extra workspace next to the wooded backyard. Pets allowed on owner approval. This listing is managed by Renters Warehouse. Owner requires three times rent to income, prefers credit score of 650+, no prior evictions. For additional photos and to schedule a showing, view this property on renterswarehouse.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

