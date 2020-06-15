7341 Fir St E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

This freshly remodeled home located in the heart of Webster, Wisconsin features fresh paint, new vinyl plank flooring, new carpets, new blinds, and new appliances. The master bedroom is extra large and attached to the homes bathroom, and the single garage features extra workspace next to the wooded backyard. Pets allowed on owner approval. This listing is managed by Renters Warehouse. Owner requires three times rent to income, prefers credit score of 650+, no prior evictions. For additional photos and to schedule a showing, view this property on renterswarehouse.com.