Underwood Station
Underwood Station

1060 N 115th St · (304) 362-7029
Location

1060 N 115th St, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Underwood Station.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
Underwood Station in Wauwatosa has 1 or 2 bedrooms homes offering a full-size washer and dryer, individual gas heat and central air, large kitchens fully equipped with a dishwasher, self-cleaning stove and frost-free refrigerator. Storage space, outdoor parking, community room, fitness center, business center, elevators, and water/sewer/trash are included. Underground parking additional $60.00 a month based on availability. We are just a short drive to the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Zoo, Mayfair Mall, Tosa Village and several public bus routes. We are just 15 minutes to downtown Milwaukee and 20 minutes to General Mitchell Airport

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
limit: 2 cat maximum
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Underwood Station have any available units?
Underwood Station has 3 units available starting at $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Underwood Station have?
Some of Underwood Station's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Underwood Station currently offering any rent specials?
Underwood Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Underwood Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Underwood Station is pet friendly.
Does Underwood Station offer parking?
Yes, Underwood Station offers parking.
Does Underwood Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Underwood Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Underwood Station have a pool?
No, Underwood Station does not have a pool.
Does Underwood Station have accessible units?
No, Underwood Station does not have accessible units.
Does Underwood Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Underwood Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Underwood Station have units with air conditioning?
No, Underwood Station does not have units with air conditioning.
