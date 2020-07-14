Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry internet access lobby

Underwood Station in Wauwatosa has 1 or 2 bedrooms homes offering a full-size washer and dryer, individual gas heat and central air, large kitchens fully equipped with a dishwasher, self-cleaning stove and frost-free refrigerator. Storage space, outdoor parking, community room, fitness center, business center, elevators, and water/sewer/trash are included. Underground parking additional $60.00 a month based on availability. We are just a short drive to the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Zoo, Mayfair Mall, Tosa Village and several public bus routes. We are just 15 minutes to downtown Milwaukee and 20 minutes to General Mitchell Airport