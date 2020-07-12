All apartments in Wauwatosa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus

9810 Echelon Lane · (414) 436-2463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Oct 23

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
new construction
smoke-free community
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Urban styling meets resort chic in a one of a kind location. Are you ready for an upgrade? Echelon Apartments is a new community set in the heart of UWM's Innovation Campus. With easy freeway access to downtown and close proximity to the Milwaukee County Research Park, Medical College, Children's Hospital, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa Village, Mayfair, Mayfair Collection, and the vibrant East Wauwatosa neighborhood, living at Echelon offers the ultimate experience and convenience. Everything you could possibly imagine is just minutes away! Walk, bike, drive, or take a quick Uber anywhere! All apartment homes feature quartz counter tops, espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a French-door refrigerator and convection oven, expansive windows with roller shade window coverings, full-sized in-unit washer and dryer, programmable climate control thermostat, and walk-in closets. Most homes feature a private balcony or patio with stunning views in every direction. The community is surrounded by green space and a monarch butterfly habitat, and features endless amenities including: a walled garden, a 60-foot outdoor pool with swim-up benches, a custom built-in grilling area, fire pit, clubroom & billiard room, two fitness gyms, a ballroom, a pet spa & off-leash dog play area, kayak & bike storage, and reserved indoor heated parking. You wont find anything else like Echelon anywhere in the Milwaukee area. What are you waiting for? Make Echelon your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Heated parking garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage locker: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus have any available units?
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus has 18 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus have?
Some of Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus currently offering any rent specials?
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus pet-friendly?
Yes, Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus is pet friendly.
Does Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus offer parking?
Yes, Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus offers parking.
Does Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus have a pool?
Yes, Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus has a pool.
Does Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus have accessible units?
No, Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus does not have accessible units.
Does Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus has units with dishwashers.
Does Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus has units with air conditioning.
