Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area dog park game room new construction smoke-free community

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Urban styling meets resort chic in a one of a kind location. Are you ready for an upgrade? Echelon Apartments is a new community set in the heart of UWM's Innovation Campus. With easy freeway access to downtown and close proximity to the Milwaukee County Research Park, Medical College, Children's Hospital, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa Village, Mayfair, Mayfair Collection, and the vibrant East Wauwatosa neighborhood, living at Echelon offers the ultimate experience and convenience. Everything you could possibly imagine is just minutes away! Walk, bike, drive, or take a quick Uber anywhere! All apartment homes feature quartz counter tops, espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a French-door refrigerator and convection oven, expansive windows with roller shade window coverings, full-sized in-unit washer and dryer, programmable climate control thermostat, and walk-in closets. Most homes feature a private balcony or patio with stunning views in every direction. The community is surrounded by green space and a monarch butterfly habitat, and features endless amenities including: a walled garden, a 60-foot outdoor pool with swim-up benches, a custom built-in grilling area, fire pit, clubroom & billiard room, two fitness gyms, a ballroom, a pet spa & off-leash dog play area, kayak & bike storage, and reserved indoor heated parking. You wont find anything else like Echelon anywhere in the Milwaukee area. What are you waiting for? Make Echelon your new home.