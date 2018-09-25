Woodland Hills Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool table garage

2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex. Pets OK

Fantastic newer construction 3 level townhouse in perfect location

Close to Woodmans, Kohls, Target, Menards, Planet Fitness

6 blocks to Frame Park and downtown Waukesha about 1 mile away

2- bedroom with a den/flex room and 2-bath unit with 2-car attached garage at $1895

3 level townhome with KT, LR, DR on first level, 2 BR on second level

Den/flex room is located on the lower level and is large enough for a pool table & has an egress window

Patio off of DR/KT which has nature views

Private entry - your own private door

Private driveway - outdoor parking

1850 ft unit

Private garage - direct entry into your unit. No common hallways.

Stainless appliances included (FULL SIZE washer/dryer)

Hardwood floors

Gas fireplace in LR

Individual heating and A/C - No window units

Separate garbage/recycle containers for each unit. No dumpsters to walk to or share

Pets allowed with an extra security deposit and additional rent ($40 per month). Dogs and cats with a 2-pet limit, size and breed restrictions.



PROOF OF INCOME TO QUALIFY $5600 PER MONTH

GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED



Directions: Take Hwy 18 to Main Street, proceed west to Ridge Creek Circle (corner of Perkins & Main)



(RLNE4181395)