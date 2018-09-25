All apartments in Waukesha
Woodland Hills Condominiums
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

Woodland Hills Condominiums

1135 Ridge Creek Circle · (414) 514-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI 53186

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool table
garage
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex. Pets OK
Fantastic newer construction 3 level townhouse in perfect location
Close to Woodmans, Kohls, Target, Menards, Planet Fitness
6 blocks to Frame Park and downtown Waukesha about 1 mile away
2- bedroom with a den/flex room and 2-bath unit with 2-car attached garage at $1895
3 level townhome with KT, LR, DR on first level, 2 BR on second level
Den/flex room is located on the lower level and is large enough for a pool table & has an egress window
Patio off of DR/KT which has nature views
Private entry - your own private door
Private driveway - outdoor parking
1850 ft unit
Private garage - direct entry into your unit. No common hallways.
Stainless appliances included (FULL SIZE washer/dryer)
Hardwood floors
Gas fireplace in LR
Individual heating and A/C - No window units
Separate garbage/recycle containers for each unit. No dumpsters to walk to or share
Pets allowed with an extra security deposit and additional rent ($40 per month). Dogs and cats with a 2-pet limit, size and breed restrictions.

PROOF OF INCOME TO QUALIFY $5600 PER MONTH
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED

Directions: Take Hwy 18 to Main Street, proceed west to Ridge Creek Circle (corner of Perkins & Main)

(RLNE4181395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have any available units?
Woodland Hills Condominiums has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Woodland Hills Condominiums have?
Some of Woodland Hills Condominiums's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Hills Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Hills Condominiums isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Hills Condominiums pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Hills Condominiums is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Hills Condominiums does offer parking.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodland Hills Condominiums offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have a pool?
No, Woodland Hills Condominiums does not have a pool.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Woodland Hills Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Hills Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodland Hills Condominiums has units with air conditioning.
