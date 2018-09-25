Woodland Hills Condominiums

Amenities
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex. Pets OK
Fantastic newer construction 3 level townhouse in perfect location
Close to Woodmans, Kohls, Target, Menards, Planet Fitness
6 blocks to Frame Park and downtown Waukesha about 1 mile away
2- bedroom with a den/flex room and 2-bath unit with 2-car attached garage at $1895
3 level townhome with KT, LR, DR on first level, 2 BR on second level
Den/flex room is located on the lower level and is large enough for a pool table & has an egress window
Patio off of DR/KT which has nature views
Private entry - your own private door
Private driveway - outdoor parking
1850 ft unit
Private garage - direct entry into your unit. No common hallways.
Stainless appliances included (FULL SIZE washer/dryer)
Hardwood floors
Gas fireplace in LR
Individual heating and A/C - No window units
Separate garbage/recycle containers for each unit. No dumpsters to walk to or share
Pets allowed with an extra security deposit and additional rent ($40 per month). Dogs and cats with a 2-pet limit, size and breed restrictions.
PROOF OF INCOME TO QUALIFY $5600 PER MONTH
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED
Directions: Take Hwy 18 to Main Street, proceed west to Ridge Creek Circle (corner of Perkins & Main)
(RLNE4181395)