Woodland Hills Condominiums

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

3BR 2BA 3 CAR GARAGE with Gourmet Kitchen



Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukeshas east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodmans, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.) Brookfield, New Berlin, Pewaukee and basically anything that you need.

3 BR, 2 BA, 3 CAR Garage on 2 levels with separate entrance.

1st level includes LR/DR, KT, main floor master and bath

The bath has 2 sinks and 2 shower heads with seating in the shower.

A decorative touch to master BR is a tray ceiling with a fan.

2nd level has 2 BR and full bath.

FULL SIZED washer & dryer

Each of upper level BRs are complemented with HUGE walk-in closets.

Ample cabinets in KT with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher micro included.

There is a small private patio off LR with 2 sliding doors

Central air and individual trash and recycling containers.

Landlord handles lawn, snow and trash. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, water.

Income must be $5600 per month and good credit is a requirement (700 or better).

2 pet limits with only cats and dogs allowed (some breed restrictions apply). Extra security deposit and monthly rent for pets.



(RLNE5802799)