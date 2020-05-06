All apartments in Waukesha
Find more places like Woodland Hills Condominiums.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waukesha, WI
/
Woodland Hills Condominiums
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:17 PM

Woodland Hills Condominiums

1123 Ridge Creek Circle · (414) 514-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waukesha
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1123 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI 53186

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3BR 2BA 3 CAR GARAGE with Gourmet Kitchen

Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukeshas east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodmans, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.) Brookfield, New Berlin, Pewaukee and basically anything that you need.
3 BR, 2 BA, 3 CAR Garage on 2 levels with separate entrance.
1st level includes LR/DR, KT, main floor master and bath
The bath has 2 sinks and 2 shower heads with seating in the shower.
A decorative touch to master BR is a tray ceiling with a fan.
2nd level has 2 BR and full bath.
FULL SIZED washer & dryer
Each of upper level BRs are complemented with HUGE walk-in closets.
Ample cabinets in KT with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher micro included.
There is a small private patio off LR with 2 sliding doors
Central air and individual trash and recycling containers.
Landlord handles lawn, snow and trash. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, water.
Income must be $5600 per month and good credit is a requirement (700 or better).
2 pet limits with only cats and dogs allowed (some breed restrictions apply). Extra security deposit and monthly rent for pets.

(RLNE5802799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have any available units?
Woodland Hills Condominiums has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Woodland Hills Condominiums have?
Some of Woodland Hills Condominiums's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Hills Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Hills Condominiums isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Hills Condominiums pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Hills Condominiums is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Hills Condominiums does offer parking.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodland Hills Condominiums offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have a pool?
No, Woodland Hills Condominiums does not have a pool.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Woodland Hills Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Hills Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Hills Condominiums have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodland Hills Condominiums has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woodland Hills Condominiums?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St
Waukesha, WI 53188
Glens of Waukesha
2010 South East Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53189
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd
Waukesha, WI 53186
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd
Waukesha, WI 53186
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street
Waukesha, WI 53186
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard
Waukesha, WI 53189
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr
Waukesha, WI 53186

Similar Pages

Waukesha 1 BedroomsWaukesha 2 Bedrooms
Waukesha Apartments with BalconyWaukesha Apartments with Garage
Waukesha Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, IL
Menomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest College
Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity