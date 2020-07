Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance online portal smoke-free community

Smoke Free Community!



Live the way you want to live!



You will find it easy to make Willow Creek Apartments your new home. We offer a quiet, peaceful suburban location in central Waukesha, just minutes from it all.



Your new apartment home will include resident amenities such as: heated outdoor pool, tennis court, dog park, play system and picnic area all for you to take advantage of after a hard day of work.



Our on-site management & maintenance team will provide for you, quality service everyday at Willow Creek Apartments. The welcome mat is waiting for you.