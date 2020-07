Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator garage parking gym green community key fob access new construction online portal

Waukesha Lofts is a 42 unit multi-family building constructed in 2013. We are a mix of one and two bedroom units. Waukesha Lofts offers true loft living in downtown Waukesha. Located on the Fox River, these unique floorplans offer tons of square footage and open layouts for a unique experience. Northern units offer riverfront views while the southern most floorplans feature views of downtown.



Incredible Interiors

Waukesha Lofts apartment homes bring a new level of comfort and style to Waukesha. You will find modern interior finishes and design features that distinguish Waukesha Lofts from the more traditional apartments currently available in Waukesha.



The apartment homes have condominium-like finishes with an amenity package including all appliances, washer and dryer, walk-in closets, a patio or balcony (some with private roof deck), exterior storage, and quartz countertops. Even our cabinets were custom made by Omish craftsmen from northern Wisconsin.



With Waukesha Lofts, Green Building isnt just a buzzword.all of our units feature high efficiency air systems and have water reclamation systems that captures run off from our roof and re-uses the water.