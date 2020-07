Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal smoke-free community

SMOKE FREE COMMUNITY



Capture the privacy and convenience you have been craving at The Meadows.



The Meadows is beautifully located in suburban Waukesha and just minutes from the expressway, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping. We offer a variety of unique 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans at an affordable price. Our community is enticingly landscaped and offers a full list of recreational amenities including two outdoor heated swimming pools, sundeck, four tennis courts, dry heat sauna, state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center, business center, table tennis, air hockey, pool table, and media and community rooms. At The Meadows our skilled management and maintenance team are committed to providing our residents with the quality service they deserve.