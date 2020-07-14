Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym playground cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry media room

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Free time just the way you want it! For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of big-city life, River's Edge Apartments has created a lush oasis of peace and solitude. River's Edge Apartments presents the opportunity to relax and enjoy the benefits of a carefree lifestyle. From the custom-designed floorplans with the details that make life easy to colorful landscaping and hassle-free service and repairs. River's Edge Apartments allows you to enjoy your free time just the way you want. Located in Downtown Waukesha, near Frame Park, River's Edge Apartments offers captivating views of the beautiful Fox River and extensive landscaped courtyards, with beautiful scenery and entertainment along the Riverwalk, which recently underwent a $20 million redevelopment which included bike trails, pedestrian bridges, boat landings, plazas, fountains and playgrounds. The historic downtown district boasts several buildings on the National Historic Register, brick-paved streets and an array of specialty shops, entertainment, and eateries. The property is less than a 10-minute drive from shopping on Bluemound Road, one of the most well known and busiest retail corridors in Wisconsin. Brookfield Square Mall and Mayfair Mall, the western suburbs upscale retail and dining destination are both within a 20-minute drive.