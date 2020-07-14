All apartments in Waukesha
Find more places like
River's Edge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waukesha, WI
/
River's Edge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

River's Edge Apartments

100 Corrina Blvd · (414) 255-0718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waukesha
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 158 · Avail. Aug 13

$805

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 479 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Jul 21

$815

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 479 sqft

Unit 358 · Avail. Sep 7

$835

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 479 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 452 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 355 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 240 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 381 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River's Edge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
media room
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Free time just the way you want it! For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of big-city life, River's Edge Apartments has created a lush oasis of peace and solitude. River's Edge Apartments presents the opportunity to relax and enjoy the benefits of a carefree lifestyle. From the custom-designed floorplans with the details that make life easy to colorful landscaping and hassle-free service and repairs. River's Edge Apartments allows you to enjoy your free time just the way you want. Located in Downtown Waukesha, near Frame Park, River's Edge Apartments offers captivating views of the beautiful Fox River and extensive landscaped courtyards, with beautiful scenery and entertainment along the Riverwalk, which recently underwent a $20 million redevelopment which included bike trails, pedestrian bridges, boat landings, plazas, fountains and playgrounds. The historic downtown district boasts several buildings on the National Historic Register, brick-paved streets and an array of specialty shops, entertainment, and eateries. The property is less than a 10-minute drive from shopping on Bluemound Road, one of the most well known and busiest retail corridors in Wisconsin. Brookfield Square Mall and Mayfair Mall, the western suburbs upscale retail and dining destination are both within a 20-minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $!00
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Storage Details: Storage locker: $10/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does River's Edge Apartments have any available units?
River's Edge Apartments has 15 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River's Edge Apartments have?
Some of River's Edge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River's Edge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
River's Edge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River's Edge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, River's Edge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does River's Edge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, River's Edge Apartments offers parking.
Does River's Edge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River's Edge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River's Edge Apartments have a pool?
No, River's Edge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does River's Edge Apartments have accessible units?
No, River's Edge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does River's Edge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River's Edge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does River's Edge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River's Edge Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Glens of Waukesha
2010 South East Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53189
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard
Waukesha, WI 53189
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr
Waukesha, WI 53186
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street
Waukesha, WI 53186
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St
Waukesha, WI 53188
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd
Waukesha, WI 53186

Similar Pages

Waukesha 1 BedroomsWaukesha 2 BedroomsWaukesha Apartments with BalconyWaukesha Apartments with ParkingWaukesha Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, ILMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest CollegeWisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno CollegeMarquette University