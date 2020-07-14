Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning furnished bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage internet access accessible business center cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking media room online portal smoke-free community

Now Leasing Brand New Apartment Homes in a Smoke Free Community!



We have redefined the words "Great Location"



Do you want a great place to call home, easy freeway access, walking distance to all of the essentials and the ability to enjoy the outdoors in a smaller apartment community? Then Lincolnshire Place has everything you need!



Drive 5 minutes to I-94, to see a movie, to go shopping, to go out to eat.



Necessities Walk to the grocery store, to the pharmacy, to the custard stand, to grab some pizza or a cup of coffee.



Outside Step out the door to walk/jog on the Glacial Drumlin Trail, go hiking at Lapham Peak or Kettle Moraine State Forest.



Extras Drop your gym membership and stop into the fitness center or to lounge or work in the clubhouse. Watch t.v. or surf on our wireless or simply relax in the clubhouse with friends.



Your Apartment Home Fantastic one or two bedroom apartments each with it's own private entrance and an attached single-car garage. Open floor p