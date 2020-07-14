All apartments in Wales
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Lincolnshire Place

218 Lincolnshire Pl · (415) 965-4658
Location

218 Lincolnshire Pl, Wales, WI 53183

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C200 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit B204 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincolnshire Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
accessible
business center
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
Now Leasing Brand New Apartment Homes in a Smoke Free Community!

We have redefined the words "Great Location"

Do you want a great place to call home, easy freeway access, walking distance to all of the essentials and the ability to enjoy the outdoors in a smaller apartment community? Then Lincolnshire Place has everything you need!

Drive 5 minutes to I-94, to see a movie, to go shopping, to go out to eat.

Necessities Walk to the grocery store, to the pharmacy, to the custard stand, to grab some pizza or a cup of coffee.

Outside Step out the door to walk/jog on the Glacial Drumlin Trail, go hiking at Lapham Peak or Kettle Moraine State Forest.

Extras Drop your gym membership and stop into the fitness center or to lounge or work in the clubhouse. Watch t.v. or surf on our wireless or simply relax in the clubhouse with friends.

Your Apartment Home Fantastic one or two bedroom apartments each with it's own private entrance and an attached single-car garage. Open floor p

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for one pet $750 for two
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35 for one pet $50 for two
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached Garage with Tandem Parking Stall.
Storage Details: No
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lincolnshire Place have any available units?
Lincolnshire Place has 2 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lincolnshire Place have?
Some of Lincolnshire Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincolnshire Place currently offering any rent specials?
Lincolnshire Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincolnshire Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincolnshire Place is pet friendly.
Does Lincolnshire Place offer parking?
Yes, Lincolnshire Place offers parking.
Does Lincolnshire Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lincolnshire Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincolnshire Place have a pool?
No, Lincolnshire Place does not have a pool.
Does Lincolnshire Place have accessible units?
Yes, Lincolnshire Place has accessible units.
Does Lincolnshire Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincolnshire Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Lincolnshire Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lincolnshire Place has units with air conditioning.

