Apartment List
/
WI
/
wales
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:44 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Wales, WI with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wales offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
8 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$860
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated April 27 at 02:10 PM
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,206
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated February 14 at 03:21 PM
7 Units Available
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated May 15 at 04:38 PM
2 Units Available
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1090 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
101 Available 08/01/20 2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1123 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR 2BA plus FLEX Room 2 Car Garage with Gourmet Kitchen Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukesha’s east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodman’s, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
519 Glenwood Drive - 1
519 Glenwood Drive, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Hardwood Floors in excellent condition Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinets and room for a table Open Living room/dining room with fenced in back lawn Bedrooms have spacious closets Secure assigned storage Includes ALL
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Wales, WI

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wales offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Wales. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wales can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Wales 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWales Apartments with Balconies
Wales Apartments with GaragesWales Apartments with Parking
Wales Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGreenfield, WI
Franklin, WIWhitefish Bay, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WICrystal Lake, ILOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIRound Lake Beach, ILBeloit, WI
Edgerton, WIElm Grove, WIJanesville, WIMcHenry, ILHartford, WIWauconda, ILWoodstock, ILGrayslake, ILRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College