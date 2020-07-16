Apartment List
/
WI
/
wales
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:49 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Wales, WI with garages

Wales apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincolnshire Place
218 Lincolnshire Pl, Wales, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1161 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartment Homes in a Smoke Free Community! We have redefined the words "Great Location" Do you want a great place to call home, easy freeway access, walking distance to all of the essentials and the ability to enjoy the
Results within 10 miles of Wales
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
14 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$840
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Parquelynn Village
4703 Vista Park Ct, Delafield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1088 sqft
Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
13 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated April 27 at 02:10 PM
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,206
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated May 15 at 04:38 PM
2 Units Available
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1123 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR 2BA plus FLEX Room 2 Car Garage with Gourmet Kitchen Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukesha’s east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodman’s, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
609 Westlawn Ave
609 Westlawn Avenue, Mukwonago, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2200 sqft
This one has your top must haves: location, newer construction, and available July 1st 2020! Come take a look at this almost new four bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
129 South Hine Ave.
129 South Hine Avenue, Waukesha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 4 bed plus den House located in the suburbs of Waukesha. The home is near historic downtown Waukesha that offers a variety of venues; near hospital, medical complex and just 10 minutes to I94.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Wales, WI

Wales apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Wales Apartments with BalconiesWales Apartments with Garages
Wales Apartments with Parking
Wales Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WI
Gurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, ILMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIDelafield, WIPewaukee, WIHartland, WIOconomowoc, WIGermantown, WIHales Corners, WI
Hartford, WIGreendale, WIMequon, WIBrown Deer, WILake Geneva, WIDelavan, WIGlendale, WIFox Point, WIBayside, WIAntioch, ILPleasant Prairie, WIJanesville, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College