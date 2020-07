Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly clubhouse e-payments lobby online portal pool table

Prairie Oaks is a quiet neighborhood nestled in the city of Verona where convenience is at your fingertips. We are 15 minutes from downtown Madison and about 5 minutes from Epic. In addition, we are walking distance from the library, post office and schools, and surrounded by walking paths, bike trails and dog parks.



Managed by Katz Properties.