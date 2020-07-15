All apartments in Two Rivers
Two Rivers, WI
Lakeshore Park Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

Lakeshore Park Apartments

1101 Monroe Street · (920) 428-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1101 Monroe Street, Two Rivers, WI 54241

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Bedroom Lower Apartment Available · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your search stops here! With a beautiful view of Lake Michigan, Lakeshore Park Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Located on the bus line and within walking distance of the library, park, shopping, dinning and so much more you'll have all the convenience of city living in the country. With a private entry and your own patio or balcony Lakeshore Park Apartments also offers in unit washer and dryer hookups, a dishwasher, and so much more! Call today to see how you can take advantage of all Lakeshore Park Apartments has to offer.

Income Restrictions Apply Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE2607962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore Park Apartments have any available units?
Lakeshore Park Apartments has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lakeshore Park Apartments have?
Some of Lakeshore Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeshore Park Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Lakeshore Park Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Two Rivers.
Does Lakeshore Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lakeshore Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Lakeshore Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeshore Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Lakeshore Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lakeshore Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lakeshore Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeshore Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeshore Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeshore Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Lakeshore Park Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
