Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Your search stops here! With a beautiful view of Lake Michigan, Lakeshore Park Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Located on the bus line and within walking distance of the library, park, shopping, dinning and so much more you'll have all the convenience of city living in the country. With a private entry and your own patio or balcony Lakeshore Park Apartments also offers in unit washer and dryer hookups, a dishwasher, and so much more! Call today to see how you can take advantage of all Lakeshore Park Apartments has to offer.



Income Restrictions Apply Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE2607962)