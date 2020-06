Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This very well kept home offers over 1500 sqaure feet of living space. The interior of the home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The downstairs offers a large kitchen with dishwasher, dining room and a utility room off the kitchen for your convenience. The exterior of the home includes a fenced in back yard and a two plus car garage. This is the perfect home for family living. Pets are welcomed with owner approval, and a pet deposit.