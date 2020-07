Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking

3872 S Lake Drive 102 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there. There is now Hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and living room



Ground level condo at Park Shore Condominiums is just steps away from the Lake!



Fitness center and clubhouse on premises.



Includes one underground parking space



Washer and dryer in unit!



All appliances included, newly remodeled kitchen.



Heat and electric are paid by tenant.



AVAILABLE 9/1



Pets are allowed with additional fees.



First month rent, last month rent and security deposit are required to secure the unit.



Security deposit $1,000 Rent $1495



We require:

- income to be at least 3x rent amount

- no evictions

- landlord references



(RLNE4080980)