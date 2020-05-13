Sign Up
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:10 PM
2036 Reuss Parkway
2036 Reuss Parkway
(612) 867-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2036 Reuss Parkway, St. Croix Falls, WI 54024
Saint Croix Falls
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,550
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One level living with no steps makes the "Carousel" plan very attractive. This fine new home offers all appliances including a garage door opener. Let's see this home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2036 Reuss Parkway have any available units?
2036 Reuss Parkway has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2036 Reuss Parkway have?
Some of 2036 Reuss Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2036 Reuss Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Reuss Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Reuss Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Reuss Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Croix Falls
.
Does 2036 Reuss Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Reuss Parkway does offer parking.
Does 2036 Reuss Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2036 Reuss Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Reuss Parkway have a pool?
No, 2036 Reuss Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Reuss Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2036 Reuss Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Reuss Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 Reuss Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Reuss Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Reuss Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
