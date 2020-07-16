903 Fraser Ln

Amenities
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more. Master bedroom suites with jetted tub and den, gas fireplaces and central air. Large, country three-acre lots with plenty of room for a garden. Two car garages and plenty of parking make this a home that is just right after a long day. *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
Standard Features
3 king size bedrooms
Full Bath w/shower (some units have Handicap Accessible Bathroom with roll in shower)
Full 2nd bath
Range/Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Patio
Gas Forced air heat/A/C
Ceramic tile in some units
2 car Garage with opener, remote and keyless entry
Gas Fireplace in the living room
W/D: in unit
2 and 1 MILE LONG WALKING TRAILS
Plenty of Space for a Garden Water included in the rent.
