10 Apartments for rent in Somerset, WI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
326 Evergreen Drive
326 Evergreen Drive, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1410 sqft
One level living with no steps. The "Topaz" plan offers 2 bedrooms with 2 baths and all appliances including a washer and dryer. In addition this fine home offers a Sunroom looking out at mature pine trees. Let's see this home today!
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
474 Marcella Lane
474 Marcella Ln, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
One level living with no steps makes the "Topaz" plan very attractive. This fine 4 year old former model home offers all appliances including a garage door opener. Let's see this home today!
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
443 White Pine Lane
443 White Pine Lane, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 White Pine Lane in Somerset. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Somerset
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
490 146th Avenue
490 146th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2541 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease brand new executive 4 BR 2 story on 3 acres. Main floor master bedroom suite with private designer bath. Great room with floor to ceiling fireplace, formal dining room. Main floor laundry. All appliances and more.
Results within 10 miles of Somerset
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
124 Main Street N
124 Main Street North, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 Main Street N in Stillwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2216 Orwell Court N
2216 Orwell Court, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3508 sqft
Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
927 Johnson Drive
927 Johnson Drive, New Richmond, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 927 Johnson Drive in New Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 01:46am
1 Unit Available
334 4th Street North
334 4th Street North, North Hudson, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 900; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1175.00; IMRID12730
