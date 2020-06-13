Rent Calculator
474 Meadow Lane
474 Meadow Lane
474 Meadow Ln
No Longer Available
Location
474 Meadow Ln, Somerset, WI 54025
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 474 Meadow Lane have any available units?
474 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Somerset, WI
.
What amenities does 474 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 474 Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 474 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
474 Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 474 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Somerset
.
Does 474 Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 474 Meadow Lane does offer parking.
Does 474 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 474 Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 474 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 474 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 474 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 474 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
