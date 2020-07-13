Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning furnished carpet granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge courtyard gym cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly game room media room package receiving

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Why choose LightHorse 4041? A tougher question might be why NOT to choose LightHorse! This exquisite property features upscale amenity spaces, unprecedented interior finishes, and offers Mandel's 5-star concierge service. Take advantage of one of our best features... LOCATION! Lighthorse offers fantastic retail and dining options, steps outside of your front door. This north shore suburban community is a hop, skip and jump to Atwater Park, a beachfront park nestled on the shores of Lake Michigan and keep in mind, you're just minutes away from downtown Milwaukee. The unit mix at LightHorse is diverse, offering everything from a one bedroom all the way up to a huge three bedroom with den... something for EVERYONE! ~Stop searching and start living~ Contact our Leasing Team today! [Note: LightHorse 4041 participates in Wisconsins WHEDA program and has a limited number of apartment homes available at reduced rental rates for income restricted households.]