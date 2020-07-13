All apartments in Shorewood
LightHorse 4041.
Home
/
Shorewood, WI
/
LightHorse 4041
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:05 PM

LightHorse 4041

4041 N Oakland Ave · (414) 501-7933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI 53211
Oakwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 608 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 512 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LightHorse 4041.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
courtyard
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
game room
media room
package receiving
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Why choose LightHorse 4041? A tougher question might be why NOT to choose LightHorse! This exquisite property features upscale amenity spaces, unprecedented interior finishes, and offers Mandel's 5-star concierge service. Take advantage of one of our best features... LOCATION! Lighthorse offers fantastic retail and dining options, steps outside of your front door. This north shore suburban community is a hop, skip and jump to Atwater Park, a beachfront park nestled on the shores of Lake Michigan and keep in mind, you're just minutes away from downtown Milwaukee. The unit mix at LightHorse is diverse, offering everything from a one bedroom all the way up to a huge three bedroom with den... something for EVERYONE! ~Stop searching and start living~ Contact our Leasing Team today! [Note: LightHorse 4041 participates in Wisconsins WHEDA program and has a limited number of apartment homes available at reduced rental rates for income restricted households.]

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Storage locker: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does LightHorse 4041 have any available units?
LightHorse 4041 has 3 units available starting at $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does LightHorse 4041 have?
Some of LightHorse 4041's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LightHorse 4041 currently offering any rent specials?
LightHorse 4041 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LightHorse 4041 pet-friendly?
Yes, LightHorse 4041 is pet friendly.
Does LightHorse 4041 offer parking?
Yes, LightHorse 4041 offers parking.
Does LightHorse 4041 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LightHorse 4041 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LightHorse 4041 have a pool?
No, LightHorse 4041 does not have a pool.
Does LightHorse 4041 have accessible units?
No, LightHorse 4041 does not have accessible units.
Does LightHorse 4041 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LightHorse 4041 has units with dishwashers.
Does LightHorse 4041 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, LightHorse 4041 has units with air conditioning.

