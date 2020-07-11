Apartment List
/
WI
/
shorewood
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Shorewood, WI with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Shorewood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
$
7 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
$
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$999
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 03:20pm
$
13 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,013
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
982 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Results within 5 miles of Shorewood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
30 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
52 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
14 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1377 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
12 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,494
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Harbor View
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.
Results within 10 miles of Shorewood
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
City Guide for Shorewood, WI

"This maple-studded town [of Shorewood] on Lake Michigan dotes on its reputation as Milwaukee's most liberal suburb." - Howell Raines, New York Times, 1979

Shorewood is a rather small village located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and is home to more than 13,162 people. This place is the perfect answer for those who are looking for the neighborliness of a small community, while still enjoying the amenities of a big city. In fact, the best way to describe Shorewood is by calling it an "urban village." The village is situated between the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan, with a rich history behind it. The area originally belonged to the Sioux and Algonquin Indians until 1832 when the land was purchased from the Menominees by the U.S. government. The area was given its present name in 1917. The water in the area was a huge draw for early settlers who helped establish the community. Are you looking for an apartment in Shorewood? Then you will find information to help you make the best selection here. We have information on places to live in Shorewood, including premier apartments, 3-bedroom houses for rent and other types of rental housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Shorewood, WI

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Shorewood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Shorewood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Shorewood 1 BedroomsShorewood 2 BedroomsShorewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShorewood Apartments with Balcony
Shorewood Apartments with GarageShorewood Apartments with GymShorewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShorewood Apartments with Parking
Shorewood Apartments with Washer-DryerShorewood Furnished ApartmentsShorewood Pet Friendly PlacesShorewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIGurnee, IL
West Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WI
Greendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIBayside, WIHartford, WIGrayslake, ILHartland, WIAntioch, ILZion, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College