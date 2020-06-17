All apartments in Shorewood
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103

3919 North Morris Boulevard · (414) 552-5143
Location

3919 North Morris Boulevard, Shorewood, WI 53211
Southwest Shorewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
UPDATED 1 BEDROOM IN SHOREWOOD – HEAT INCLUDED!!
*Pet friendly! (Breed restrictions)
*Beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout (except in updated
kitchen).
*Stainless steel appliances, including gas range stove.
*Coin laundry on site!

• No Felonies
• No Evictions
• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years
• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &
sewer/water.
• Appliances are not included in our single-family houses.

To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!
• YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING

To become pre-approved, please visit our website www.myhomepathproperties.com
***(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will need to fill out separate applications!!)***

o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar
o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo
o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals
o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page
with more specific information about the property.
o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”
o Here you can fill out the online application.
o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an
email from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk
email if you don't see it in your general inbox)
o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your
application
NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without finishing the SmartMove step.
o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.

***NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 have any available units?
3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shorewood, WI.
What amenities does 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 have?
Some of 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 currently offering any rent specials?
3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 is pet friendly.
Does 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 offer parking?
No, 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 does not offer parking.
Does 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 have a pool?
No, 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 does not have a pool.
Does 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 have accessible units?
No, 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
