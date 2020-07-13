1720 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211 Northwest Shorewood
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 days AGO
Studio
Studio-1
$775
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1 bedroom-1
$895
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1720 E Capitol Dr.
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
Welcome to The North Shore Apartments- located at 1720 E. Capitol Drivein the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.
Managed by Katz Properties.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1720 E Capitol Dr have any available units?
1720 E Capitol Dr offers studio floorplans starting at $775 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $895. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does 1720 E Capitol Dr have?
Some of 1720 E Capitol Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 E Capitol Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1720 E Capitol Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.