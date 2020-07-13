All apartments in Shorewood
1720 E Capitol Dr.
1720 E Capitol Dr

1720 East Capitol Drive · (414) 310-6426
Location

1720 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211
Northwest Shorewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$775

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 bedroom-1

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1720 E Capitol Dr.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
Welcome to The North Shore Apartments- located at 1720 E. Capitol Drivein the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.

Managed by Katz Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1720 E Capitol Dr have any available units?
1720 E Capitol Dr offers studio floorplans starting at $775 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $895. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does 1720 E Capitol Dr have?
Some of 1720 E Capitol Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 E Capitol Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1720 E Capitol Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 E Capitol Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1720 E Capitol Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shorewood.
Does 1720 E Capitol Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1720 E Capitol Dr offers parking.
Does 1720 E Capitol Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 E Capitol Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 E Capitol Dr have a pool?
No, 1720 E Capitol Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1720 E Capitol Dr have accessible units?
No, 1720 E Capitol Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 E Capitol Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 E Capitol Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 E Capitol Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1720 E Capitol Dr has units with air conditioning.

