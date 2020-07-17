All apartments in Sheboygan
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

1136 Indiana Avenue - c

1136 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1136 Indiana Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081
The Flats

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Structure Type: Apartment.

Number of Bedrooms: 2

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: None.

Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Electric/Gas

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.

Pets: Only dogs welcome with 50% security deposit and $35 extra monthly fee.

Parking: Off street parking.

Laundry: Washer and Dryer hookups.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.
Nearby schools include Sheridan Elementary School, Horace Mann Middle School and South High School.

$25.00 application fee for all applicants to cover background checks including eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.

All showings and applications are scheduled and filled out exclusively via our website.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING:
If you would like to schedule a showing you can do so by going to www.bluefrogpm.com, clicking on Find A Rental, and then clicking Schedule a Showing from the drop down menu. Otherwise you can get there directly by using the URL below.
http://www.bluefrogpropertymanagement.com/schedule-a-showing

TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION:
To fill out an application go to www.bluefrogpm.com and click on Find A Rental and select Apply Online from the drop down menu. Otherwise you can get there directly by using the URL below.
https://bluefrogpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

OR

Please call 920-332-4640 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Indiana Avenue - c have any available units?
1136 Indiana Avenue - c doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sheboygan, WI.
Is 1136 Indiana Avenue - c currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Indiana Avenue - c is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Indiana Avenue - c pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Indiana Avenue - c is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sheboygan.
Does 1136 Indiana Avenue - c offer parking?
Yes, 1136 Indiana Avenue - c offers parking.
Does 1136 Indiana Avenue - c have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Indiana Avenue - c does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Indiana Avenue - c have a pool?
No, 1136 Indiana Avenue - c does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Indiana Avenue - c have accessible units?
No, 1136 Indiana Avenue - c does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Indiana Avenue - c have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Indiana Avenue - c does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Indiana Avenue - c have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 Indiana Avenue - c does not have units with air conditioning.
