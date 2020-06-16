All apartments in Sheboygan
1119 High Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

1119 High Avenue

1119 High Avenue · (920) 793-1444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1119 High Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081
South Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on Sheboygan's south side. Situated in a great neighborhood, this property includes off-street parking, large yard, stove, fridge, basement with washer/dryer hookups, newer windows, some new doors, new carpet and linoleum, fresh paint, getting & a new furnace will be installed before winter.

An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.

To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!

Thanks,

VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC

*no utilities included

*off-street parking

*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.

*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 High Avenue have any available units?
1119 High Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1119 High Avenue have?
Some of 1119 High Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 High Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1119 High Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 High Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 High Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1119 High Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1119 High Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1119 High Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 High Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 High Avenue have a pool?
No, 1119 High Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1119 High Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1119 High Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 High Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 High Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 High Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 High Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
