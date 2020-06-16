1119 High Avenue

Amenities

3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on Sheboygan's south side. Situated in a great neighborhood, this property includes off-street parking, large yard, stove, fridge, basement with washer/dryer hookups, newer windows, some new doors, new carpet and linoleum, fresh paint, getting & a new furnace will be installed before winter.



An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.



To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!



Thanks,



VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC



*no utilities included



*off-street parking



*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.



*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.