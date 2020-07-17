1006 Clara Avenue - 1006

Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower. Unit includes new windows, new kitchen & appliances (stove & fridge), new bathroom, all new flooring, updated electrical, new roof, new siding, and washer/dryer hookups.
An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.
To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!
Thanks,
VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC
*No utilities included
*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.
*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.