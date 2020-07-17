All apartments in Sheboygan Falls
Find more places like 919 Raymond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sheboygan Falls, WI
/
919 Raymond Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

919 Raymond Dr

919 Raymond Drive · (715) 214-5790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

919 Raymond Drive, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath with Fireplace and Garage!! - Property Id: 313610

Spacious & private 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Living room has patio doors to covered porch, dining area with patio door to deck. Large Master Suite. Rec room. Includes appliances. Coin Operated washer and dryer. Rent is $1,200/month. Security Deposit $1,200. Please contact Kevin Sampson for a showing!! 920-889-1129.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/919-raymond-dr-sheboygan-falls-wi/313610
Property Id 313610

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Raymond Dr have any available units?
919 Raymond Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 919 Raymond Dr have?
Some of 919 Raymond Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Raymond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
919 Raymond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Raymond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 919 Raymond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sheboygan Falls.
Does 919 Raymond Dr offer parking?
Yes, 919 Raymond Dr offers parking.
Does 919 Raymond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Raymond Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Raymond Dr have a pool?
No, 919 Raymond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 919 Raymond Dr have accessible units?
No, 919 Raymond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Raymond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Raymond Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Raymond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Raymond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 919 Raymond Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGreenfield, WIWhitefish Bay, WIShorewood, WI
West Bend, WISheboygan, WIGlendale, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIBrown Deer, WIBayside, WI
Manitowoc, WIHartford, WIDe Pere, WIOshkosh, WIAppleton, WIElm Grove, WIAshwaubenon, WIGreen Bay, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Medical College of Wisconsin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity