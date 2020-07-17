919 Raymond Dr

Amenities
Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath with Fireplace and Garage!! - Property Id: 313610
Spacious & private 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Living room has patio doors to covered porch, dining area with patio door to deck. Large Master Suite. Rec room. Includes appliances. Coin Operated washer and dryer. Rent is $1,200/month. Security Deposit $1,200. Please contact Kevin Sampson for a showing!! 920-889-1129.
No Pets Allowed
