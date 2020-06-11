All apartments in Shawano
132 South Franklin Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

132 South Franklin Street

132 South Franklin Street · (920) 267-4523
Location

132 South Franklin Street, Shawano, WI 54166

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Structure Type: Single family home.

Number of Bedrooms: 5

Number of Bathrooms: 2.5

Utilities included with rent: N/A.

Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities Gas/Electric/ Water

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant.

Pets: Small dogs (under 25 lbs) welcome at an additional monthly fee and 1/2 month sec deposit.

Parking: One car detached garage.

Laundry: Washer and dryer hookups.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.
If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”
Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.
Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:
PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.
Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”
Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.
El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.
This five bedroom, 2.5 bath Single Family Home

Features:
- Stove
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
- One Car Detached Garage

A room that would be perfect for office space, and large Fenced in Backyard with a Large Deck.

Small dogs welcome with an additional monthly fee and 1/2 month sec deposit.

$25.00 application fee for all applicants to cover background checks including eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.

All showings and applications are scheduled and filled out exclusively via our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

