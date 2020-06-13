All apartments in Roberts
Find more places like 548 Lulu Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roberts, WI
/
548 Lulu Ln
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

548 Lulu Ln

548 Lulu Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

548 Lulu Ln, Roberts, WI 54023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
542 Available 08/01/20 Features
Three Bedroom
1 Full Bath
Range/refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer
Patio/Deck
Central Air
Ceiling Fans
2-car attached Garage
Optional Amenities
Cable available
High Speed Internet

(RLNE5560551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Lulu Ln have any available units?
548 Lulu Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roberts, WI.
What amenities does 548 Lulu Ln have?
Some of 548 Lulu Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 Lulu Ln currently offering any rent specials?
548 Lulu Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Lulu Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 548 Lulu Ln is pet friendly.
Does 548 Lulu Ln offer parking?
Yes, 548 Lulu Ln does offer parking.
Does 548 Lulu Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 548 Lulu Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Lulu Ln have a pool?
No, 548 Lulu Ln does not have a pool.
Does 548 Lulu Ln have accessible units?
No, 548 Lulu Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Lulu Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 548 Lulu Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 548 Lulu Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 548 Lulu Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNFridley, MNWest St. Paul, MNNew Richmond, WIHudson, WISomerset, WICottage Grove, MNHugo, MNOakdale, MN
Forest Lake, MNSt. Croix Falls, WIWhite Bear Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MNSouth St. Paul, MNVadnais Heights, MNLittle Canada, MNMendota Heights, MNShoreview, MNMenomonie, WIFalcon Heights, MNFarmington, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities