Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 PM

109 E. Walnut Street-1

109 East Walnut Street · (715) 222-5013
Location

109 East Walnut Street, River Falls, WI 54022

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
8 Unit Multi-Family/5 Commercial Units
This property, built in 1869, is the Historic Brackett Building in downtown River Falls. It started as the local grocery store, and over the years, it has housed many different businesses. The addition to the building was added in 1896 and provided more apartment living and commercial spaces.

The one-bedroom apartments on the second floor are unique in style and offer all the amenities that the growing Downtown River Falls has to offer. Being walking distance to campus and the grocery store makes this a prime location for convenience. This building is getting a makeover on the exterior and interior, which is making it a desirable place to live/work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 E. Walnut Street-1 have any available units?
109 E. Walnut Street-1 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 109 E. Walnut Street-1 currently offering any rent specials?
109 E. Walnut Street-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E. Walnut Street-1 pet-friendly?
No, 109 E. Walnut Street-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Falls.
Does 109 E. Walnut Street-1 offer parking?
No, 109 E. Walnut Street-1 does not offer parking.
Does 109 E. Walnut Street-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 E. Walnut Street-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E. Walnut Street-1 have a pool?
No, 109 E. Walnut Street-1 does not have a pool.
Does 109 E. Walnut Street-1 have accessible units?
No, 109 E. Walnut Street-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E. Walnut Street-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 E. Walnut Street-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 E. Walnut Street-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 E. Walnut Street-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
