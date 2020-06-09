109 E. Walnut Street-1

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

8 Unit Multi-Family/5 Commercial Units

This property, built in 1869, is the Historic Brackett Building in downtown River Falls. It started as the local grocery store, and over the years, it has housed many different businesses. The addition to the building was added in 1896 and provided more apartment living and commercial spaces.



The one-bedroom apartments on the second floor are unique in style and offer all the amenities that the growing Downtown River Falls has to offer. Being walking distance to campus and the grocery store makes this a prime location for convenience. This building is getting a makeover on the exterior and interior, which is making it a desirable place to live/work.