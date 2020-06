401 N. Walnut St. - G07

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Reedsburg 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment, laundry onsite, all appliances, parking (covered parking avail. w/ fee), near downtown Reedsburg. Many updates. Under new ownership and management. Please call or email for more information. Tenant pays heat and electric.

Brewery St. Apartments. 401 N. Walnut St. Reedsburg.



No Pets, No smoking!



Yahara Realty, LLC dba Yahara Property Management

Visit our website at



YAHARAPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.COM

4 story apartment building, large parking area, picnic area, elevator to the 4th floor.