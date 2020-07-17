All apartments in Racine
Find more places like Pleasant Plaza 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Racine, WI
/
Pleasant Plaza 1
Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:30 AM

Pleasant Plaza 1

2610 Mount Pleasant Street · (414) 364-3869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Racine
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2610 Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, WI 53404
The 14th Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nicely updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors, appliances, and ac included. Quiet building. Close to shops and transportation. Parking and extra storage available.
Available immediately. Schedule your showing today or fill out online application TODAY. Text with any questions.
link to rental application below.
https://sparkpropertiesllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Nicely updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors, appliances, and ac included. Parking and extra storage available. Available immediately. Schedule your showing today or fill out online application TODAY.
link to rental application below. Text with any questions.
https://sparkpropertiesllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pleasant Plaza 1 have any available units?
Pleasant Plaza 1 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Pleasant Plaza 1 have?
Some of Pleasant Plaza 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pleasant Plaza 1 currently offering any rent specials?
Pleasant Plaza 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pleasant Plaza 1 pet-friendly?
No, Pleasant Plaza 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Racine.
Does Pleasant Plaza 1 offer parking?
Yes, Pleasant Plaza 1 offers parking.
Does Pleasant Plaza 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pleasant Plaza 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pleasant Plaza 1 have a pool?
No, Pleasant Plaza 1 does not have a pool.
Does Pleasant Plaza 1 have accessible units?
No, Pleasant Plaza 1 does not have accessible units.
Does Pleasant Plaza 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, Pleasant Plaza 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Pleasant Plaza 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pleasant Plaza 1 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Pleasant Plaza 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave
Racine, WI 53403
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
Douglas Gardens
1809 Douglas Ave
Racine, WI 53402
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln
Racine, WI 53404

Similar Pages

Racine 1 BedroomsRacine 2 Bedrooms
Racine Apartments with ParkingRacine Dog Friendly Apartments
Racine Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, IL
Kenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WIPalatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGlenview, ILGreenfield, WI
Franklin, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, ILPark Ridge, ILWhitefish Bay, WINorthbrook, ILShorewood, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
William Rainey Harper CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity