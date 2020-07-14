All apartments in Racine
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:31 AM

Monarch Point

3802 Monarch Dr · (773) 570-2838
Location

3802 Monarch Dr, Racine, WI 53406
Georgetown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monarch Point.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
range
Property Amenities
garage
parking
on-site laundry
Set on beautifully landscaped grounds, Monarch Point Apartments are located minutes away from shopping centers, schools, churches, restaurants, theatres, parks and hospitals. Our location also offers easy access to the main thoroughfares of the Racine area.

At Monarch Point we take pride in our apartments, our buildings and our grounds. Our professional management team includes our own maintenance, grounds, painting and cleaning personnel. We find this an advantage enabling us to maintain the high standards our residents deserve.

We are pleased that you are considering Monarch Point Apartments as your future home! We look forward to showing you our clean, well maintained apartments. If you are the type of person who takes pride in where you live, you will appreciate our attractive buildings and beautifully landscaped grounds.

https://www.monarchpointapts.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monarch Point have any available units?
Monarch Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Racine, WI.
What amenities does Monarch Point have?
Some of Monarch Point's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monarch Point currently offering any rent specials?
Monarch Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monarch Point pet-friendly?
No, Monarch Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Racine.
Does Monarch Point offer parking?
Yes, Monarch Point offers parking.
Does Monarch Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monarch Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monarch Point have a pool?
No, Monarch Point does not have a pool.
Does Monarch Point have accessible units?
No, Monarch Point does not have accessible units.
Does Monarch Point have units with dishwashers?
No, Monarch Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Monarch Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Monarch Point has units with air conditioning.
