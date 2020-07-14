Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony carpet range Property Amenities garage parking on-site laundry

Set on beautifully landscaped grounds, Monarch Point Apartments are located minutes away from shopping centers, schools, churches, restaurants, theatres, parks and hospitals. Our location also offers easy access to the main thoroughfares of the Racine area.



At Monarch Point we take pride in our apartments, our buildings and our grounds. Our professional management team includes our own maintenance, grounds, painting and cleaning personnel. We find this an advantage enabling us to maintain the high standards our residents deserve.



We are pleased that you are considering Monarch Point Apartments as your future home! We look forward to showing you our clean, well maintained apartments. If you are the type of person who takes pride in where you live, you will appreciate our attractive buildings and beautifully landscaped grounds.



https://www.monarchpointapts.com/