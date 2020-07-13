All apartments in Racine
Arcade Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:58 PM

Arcade Apartments

424 Lake Ave · (262) 214-6599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

424 Lake Ave, Racine, WI 53403
Downtown Racine

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arcade Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Overlooking Lake Michigan and Festival Park Arcade Apartments is the perfect mix of elegant vintage revival architecture and modern day finishes. Select your perfect home from 55 expertly laid out floor plans and you are sure to get everything on your wish list. At Arcade Apartments, you get a beautiful home with a stunning view that is within walking distance of almost anything you could want. Countless restaurants, the Racine Art Museum, Racine Memorial Hall, the Racine Public Library, and much more are all within blocks of your new beautiful home. Relax on the rooftop gazebo and enjoy the sweeping city views. Your lakeside city escape is waiting for you at Arcade.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arcade Apartments have any available units?
Arcade Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Racine, WI.
What amenities does Arcade Apartments have?
Some of Arcade Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arcade Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Arcade Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arcade Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Arcade Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Arcade Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Arcade Apartments offers parking.
Does Arcade Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arcade Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arcade Apartments have a pool?
No, Arcade Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Arcade Apartments have accessible units?
No, Arcade Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Arcade Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arcade Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Arcade Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arcade Apartments has units with air conditioning.
