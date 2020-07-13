Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal

Overlooking Lake Michigan and Festival Park Arcade Apartments is the perfect mix of elegant vintage revival architecture and modern day finishes. Select your perfect home from 55 expertly laid out floor plans and you are sure to get everything on your wish list. At Arcade Apartments, you get a beautiful home with a stunning view that is within walking distance of almost anything you could want. Countless restaurants, the Racine Art Museum, Racine Memorial Hall, the Racine Public Library, and much more are all within blocks of your new beautiful home. Relax on the rooftop gazebo and enjoy the sweeping city views. Your lakeside city escape is waiting for you at Arcade.