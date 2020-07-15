1637 Washington Avenue #7

Amenities
Upper 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Upper, with Efficiency Kitchen, All Utilities Included, Coin Operated Washer and Dryer, Off-Street Parking, A/C, Secured Building, Located just before up-town Racine. Walking distance from many shops and restaurants.
ID and Social Security Card Required
No Evictions within 5 Years
No Housing (Section 8)
No Pets
If interested you can apply online at https://doeringandco.managebuilding.com
