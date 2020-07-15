1637 Washington Avenue #7

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking air conditioning refrigerator

Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Upper 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Upper, with Efficiency Kitchen, All Utilities Included, Coin Operated Washer and Dryer, Off-Street Parking, A/C, Secured Building, Located just before up-town Racine. Walking distance from many shops and restaurants.



ID and Social Security Card Required

No Evictions within 5 Years

No Housing (Section 8)

No Pets

If interested you can apply online at https://doeringandco.managebuilding.com

Please apply online at https://doeringandco.managebuilding.com/