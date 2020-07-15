All apartments in Racine
1637 Washington Avenue #7
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

1637 Washington Avenue #7

1637 Washington Avenue · (262) 456-2701
Location

1637 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53403
Uptown - The Junction

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Upper 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Upper, with Efficiency Kitchen, All Utilities Included, Coin Operated Washer and Dryer, Off-Street Parking, A/C, Secured Building, Located just before up-town Racine. Walking distance from many shops and restaurants.

ID and Social Security Card Required
No Evictions within 5 Years
No Housing (Section 8)
No Pets
If interested you can apply online at https://doeringandco.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Washington Avenue #7 have any available units?
1637 Washington Avenue #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Racine, WI.
What amenities does 1637 Washington Avenue #7 have?
Some of 1637 Washington Avenue #7's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Washington Avenue #7 currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Washington Avenue #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Washington Avenue #7 pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Washington Avenue #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Racine.
Does 1637 Washington Avenue #7 offer parking?
Yes, 1637 Washington Avenue #7 offers parking.
Does 1637 Washington Avenue #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1637 Washington Avenue #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Washington Avenue #7 have a pool?
No, 1637 Washington Avenue #7 does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Washington Avenue #7 have accessible units?
No, 1637 Washington Avenue #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Washington Avenue #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 Washington Avenue #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 Washington Avenue #7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1637 Washington Avenue #7 has units with air conditioning.
