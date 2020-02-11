1115 West Pleasant Street - 1

Amenities

Professional office setting in Portage. Whether you need one room in a shared space, or a private suite for your business, we have space coming available. One fee covers your rent, utilities, internet, cleaning, etc... You can rent one room and use the shared conference room or meeting areas. Get in early for as little as $195. Need more space? We have that too. If you are an established business that needs a professional setting we have enclosed suites with reception areas, private offices, conference rooms, bathrooms. Half off rent to those who reserve first!

