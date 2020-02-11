All apartments in Portage
1115 West Pleasant Street - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

1115 West Pleasant Street - 1

1115 West Pleasant Street · (608) 356-5050
Location

1115 West Pleasant Street, Portage, WI 53901

Price and availability

Amenities

conference room
internet access
Professional office setting in Portage. Whether you need one room in a shared space, or a private suite for your business, we have space coming available. One fee covers your rent, utilities, internet, cleaning, etc... You can rent one room and use the shared conference room or meeting areas. Get in early for as little as $195. Need more space? We have that too. If you are an established business that needs a professional setting we have enclosed suites with reception areas, private offices, conference rooms, bathrooms. Half off rent to those who reserve first!
Professional office setting in Portage. Whether you need one room in a shared space, or a private suite for your business, we have space coming available. One fee covers your rent, utilities, internet, cleaning, etc... You can rent one room and use the shared conference room or meeting areas.
Get in early for as little as $195. Need more space? We have that too. If you are an established business that needs a professional setting we have enclosed suites with reception areas, private offices, conference rooms, bathrooms. Half off rent to those who reserve first!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 have any available units?
1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portage, WI.
Is 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portage.
Does 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 West Pleasant Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
