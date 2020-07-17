Sign Up
Home
/
Portage County, WI
/
1195 Custer Sq
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM
Find Out More
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1195 Custer Sq
1195 Custer Square
·
(763) 592-9350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1195 Custer Square, Portage County, WI 54482
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now
$1,300
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stevens Point - Property Id: 310392
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1195-custer-sq-stevens-point-wi/310392
Property Id 310392
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5950685)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1195 Custer Sq have any available units?
1195 Custer Sq has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1195 Custer Sq have?
Some of 1195 Custer Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1195 Custer Sq currently offering any rent specials?
1195 Custer Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 Custer Sq pet-friendly?
No, 1195 Custer Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Portage County
.
Does 1195 Custer Sq offer parking?
No, 1195 Custer Sq does not offer parking.
Does 1195 Custer Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1195 Custer Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 Custer Sq have a pool?
No, 1195 Custer Sq does not have a pool.
Does 1195 Custer Sq have accessible units?
No, 1195 Custer Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 Custer Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 1195 Custer Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1195 Custer Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 1195 Custer Sq does not have units with air conditioning.
