1195 Custer Sq.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1195 Custer Sq

1195 Custer Square · (763) 592-9350
Location

1195 Custer Square, Portage County, WI 54482

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Stevens Point - Property Id: 310392

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1195-custer-sq-stevens-point-wi/310392
Property Id 310392

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1195 Custer Sq have any available units?
1195 Custer Sq has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1195 Custer Sq have?
Some of 1195 Custer Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 Custer Sq currently offering any rent specials?
1195 Custer Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 Custer Sq pet-friendly?
No, 1195 Custer Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portage County.
Does 1195 Custer Sq offer parking?
No, 1195 Custer Sq does not offer parking.
Does 1195 Custer Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1195 Custer Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 Custer Sq have a pool?
No, 1195 Custer Sq does not have a pool.
Does 1195 Custer Sq have accessible units?
No, 1195 Custer Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 Custer Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 1195 Custer Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1195 Custer Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 1195 Custer Sq does not have units with air conditioning.

