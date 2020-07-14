All apartments in Pewaukee
Meadow Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Meadow Ridge Apartments

23714 Five Fields Road · (952) 260-7224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C109 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit C102 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadow Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
guest parking
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $600 - $1200 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Earnest money deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Must be at least two years old
Parking Details: One Underground Spot Included With Rent. Extra spot is $50 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadow Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Meadow Ridge Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadow Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Meadow Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadow Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Meadow Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadow Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadow Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Meadow Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Meadow Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Meadow Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadow Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadow Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Meadow Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Meadow Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Meadow Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Meadow Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadow Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Meadow Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadow Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
