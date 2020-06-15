Amenities

4 Bed/1 Bath House Near UWO Campus *Now Leasing for 2020/2021 School Year* - Address: 831 Woodland Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Rent: $1,200.00

Security Deposit: $1,200.00

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1

Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Water/Sewer, Electric, Gas

Utilities Paid by Owner: Lawn Care, Garbage,

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer,

Parking: Off-Street/Garage

Laundry: Onsite

Furnished: No

Housing Type: Single Family House

Garage: Attached 1 Stall

Lawn care/Snow removal: Lawn Care = Owner, Snow Removal = Tenant

Smoking: Not Allowed

Pets: Not Allowed



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM

2. Click "Search Places for Rent"

3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen

4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"

5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"

There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 inhabiting the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.



Check out www.ProsperPads.com for all of our rentals in the area



