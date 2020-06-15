All apartments in Oshkosh
831 Woodland Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

831 Woodland Ave

831 Woodland Avenue · (920) 379-7555
Location

831 Woodland Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 831 Woodland Ave · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
4 Bed/1 Bath House Near UWO Campus *Now Leasing for 2020/2021 School Year* - Address: 831 Woodland Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54901
Rent: $1,200.00
Security Deposit: $1,200.00
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 1
Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Water/Sewer, Electric, Gas
Utilities Paid by Owner: Lawn Care, Garbage,
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer,
Parking: Off-Street/Garage
Laundry: Onsite
Furnished: No
Housing Type: Single Family House
Garage: Attached 1 Stall
Lawn care/Snow removal: Lawn Care = Owner, Snow Removal = Tenant
Smoking: Not Allowed
Pets: Not Allowed

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM
2. Click "Search Places for Rent"
3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen
4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"
5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"
There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 inhabiting the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.

Check out www.ProsperPads.com for all of our rentals in the area

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5612695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Woodland Ave have any available units?
831 Woodland Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 831 Woodland Ave have?
Some of 831 Woodland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Woodland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
831 Woodland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Woodland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 831 Woodland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oshkosh.
Does 831 Woodland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 831 Woodland Ave does offer parking.
Does 831 Woodland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Woodland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Woodland Ave have a pool?
No, 831 Woodland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 831 Woodland Ave have accessible units?
No, 831 Woodland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Woodland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Woodland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Woodland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Woodland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
