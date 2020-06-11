All apartments in Oshkosh
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

638 Bay Shore

638 Bay Shore Drive · (920) 267-4523
Location

638 Bay Shore Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Structure Type: Single Family House

Number of Bedrooms: 2

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: N/A

Utilities paid by tenant: All- Gas, electric, and water

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant

Pets: Pets welcome with 50% security deposit and extra monthly fee.

Parking: Off Street

Laundry: Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.
$25.00 application fee for all applicants to cover background checks including eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.

All showings and applications are scheduled and filled out exclusively via our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Bay Shore have any available units?
638 Bay Shore has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 638 Bay Shore have?
Some of 638 Bay Shore's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Bay Shore currently offering any rent specials?
638 Bay Shore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Bay Shore pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Bay Shore is pet friendly.
Does 638 Bay Shore offer parking?
Yes, 638 Bay Shore does offer parking.
Does 638 Bay Shore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Bay Shore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Bay Shore have a pool?
No, 638 Bay Shore does not have a pool.
Does 638 Bay Shore have accessible units?
No, 638 Bay Shore does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Bay Shore have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Bay Shore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 Bay Shore have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 Bay Shore does not have units with air conditioning.
